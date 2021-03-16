Autodesk, Darden, Nike, Oracle and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were not exactly coordinated. The Nasdaq posted a handy gain, while the Dow Jones industrial average was down, and the S&P 500 traded sideways. The S&P 500 hit a new all-time high earlier in the day, and the Dow came close but then pulled back.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) was resumed at Credit Suisse with an Outperform rating and a $340 price target. Shares traded near $274 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $125.38 to $321.13. The consensus price target is $319.33.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) was resumed at Credit Suisse with a Neutral rating and a $115 price target. The stock was trading near $101 a share. The 52-week trading range is $81.80 to $124.91, and the consensus price target is $124.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) was downgraded at Sidoti to Neutral from Buy. Shares were trading below $169. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $53.61 to $174.59, and it has a consensus price target of $162.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) was resumed at Credit Suisse with a Neutral rating and a $125 price target. Shares traded near $188, in a 52-week range of $83.72 to $139.26. Analysts have a consensus price target of $131.91.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) was downgraded by MKM Partners to Neutral from Buy, but its price target was raised to $160 from $125. The stock traded near $142 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $26.15 to $147.93. It has a consensus price target of $134.83.

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $167 from $160 at Pivotal Research. Shares traded at around $145 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $60.00 to $147.95. The consensus analyst target is $163.65.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) was resumed at Credit Suisse with an Outperform rating and a $77 price target. The stock traded near $67 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $41.66 to $73.62. Its consensus analyst target is $72.18.

ExOne Co. (NASDAQ: XONE) was downgraded by Oppenheimer to Perform from Outperform. The consensus price target is $38.00. Shares traded around $35 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $3.95 to $66.48.

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) was resumed as Outperform at Credit Suisse with a $260 price target. Early Tuesday, the stock traded near $215. The 52-week range is $115.29 to $284.50, and the consensus price target is $276.73.

