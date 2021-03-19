Dollar General, Progressive, Starbucks, Molson Coors and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were sliding into the weekend. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 were seeing a loss on the day, while the Nasdaq recovered from its drop on Thursday.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Friday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included Beyond Meat, Blackstone, Ford, Keurig Dr Pepper, Mosaic and more.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) was started as Buy with an $18 price target at Jefferies. Shares traded near $15 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $9.94 to $19.21.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) was reiterated as Outperform and its price target reduced to $215 from $245 at Telsey Advisory. The stock was trading near $185 a share. The 52-week trading range is $135.04 to $225.25, and the consensus price target is $233.08.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) was started at Craig Hallum with a Hold rating and a $24 price target. The stock traded near $30 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $9.51 to $47.80. It has a consensus price target of $36.60.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE: TAP) was downgraded to Underweight from Neutral and its price target was lowered to $43 from $45 at JPMorgan. Early Friday, the stock traded near $48. The 52-week range is $32.11 to $56.10, and the consensus price target is $48.66.

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Edward Jones. The stock traded near $90 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $62.18 to $102.05. It has a consensus price target of $99.19.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE: RDS-A) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn. The stock traded near $42 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $23.07 to $44.50. Its consensus analyst target is $51.34.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) was upgraded to Positive from Neutral with a $345 price target at Susquehanna. The stock traded near $278 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $67.02 to $377.00. Its consensus target price is $306.24.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) was upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush, and its price target jumped to $124 from $108. Shares traded at around $106 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $54.00 to $112.34. The consensus analyst target is $110.80.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) was downgraded to Sell from Hold but its price target was hiked to $0.65 from $0.40 at Canaccord Genuity. The consensus price target is $0.70. Shares traded around $1.50 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $0.13 to $3.96.

With rising interest rates, financials and health care look like a great place to be for the next quarter. These five BofA Securities US 1 top stocks look like very solid ideas for growth stock investors looking to rotate capital.

See which seven producers of steel, copper and aluminum are likely to benefit from a $2 trillion federal investment in infrastructure.