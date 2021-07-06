Alibaba, Apple, Squarespace, Virgin Galactic and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the markets were sliding. Each of the major indexes saw a loss at midday, with the Dow Jones industrial average leading the charge lower by 1%. Although the Nasdaq was relatively flat, it was skewing toward the negative side. At the same time, oil is pulling back from its recent highs, while Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general are edging higher.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating but cut the price target to $270 from $300. Shares were trading around $211, in the 52-week range of $204.39 to $319.32. The consensus price target is $294.09.



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL): JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $170 from $165. The shares traded near $142 on Tuesday, in a 52-week trading range of $89.14 to $145.09. The consensus price target is $159.59.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ): Citigroup downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy with a $480 price target. The stock traded near $477 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $319.71 to $477.62. It has a consensus price target of $447.12.

Simply Good Foods Co. (NASDAQ: SMPL): Stephens resumed coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $41 price target. The stock was changing hands around $37 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $18.62 to $38.50.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL): Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and an $11 price target. The stock traded near $10 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $9.30 to $11.99. It has a consensus price target of $15.00.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP): Guggenheim initiated coverage with a Buy rating. Shares were trading at around $56, in the 52-week range of $42.82 to $64.71. The consensus price target is $72.18.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE): UBS downgraded its Buy rating to Neutral but raised the price target to $45 from $36. Shares were trading around $47, in the 52-week range of $14.27 to $62.80. It has a consensus price target of $31.70.

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $210 price target. The stock traded near $197 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $122.64 to $234.64. It has a consensus price target of $231.06.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY): HSBC Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a $42 price target. On Tuesday, the stock traded around $40. The 52-week trading range is $25.75 to $52.00. The consensus price target is $51.33.



