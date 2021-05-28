Dollar General, HP, Johnson & Johnson and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the markets were moving higher going into the weekend. Each of the major indexes posted a gain of at least 0.4% on a strong push from the tech sector. This is also a welcome move from the dip that investors saw last week.
24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ADAP): Barclays initiated coverage with an Underweight rating with a $4 price target. Shares were trading around $5, in the 52-week range of $3.79 to $13.40. The consensus price target is $11.33.
Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG): Telsey Advisory reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $235 from $225. The shares traded near $206 on Thursday, in a 52-week trading range of $173.50 to $225.25. The consensus price target is $235.78.
Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES): Telsey Advisory reiterated a Market Perform rating and raised the price target to $33 from $27. The stock traded near $29 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $8.40 to $31.12. It has a consensus price target of $30.00.
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ): Cowen reiterated a Market Perform rating and raised the price target to $30 from $27. On Thursday, the stock traded around $29. The 52-week trading range is $14.86 to $36.00. The consensus price target is $32.43.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ): Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and a $187 price target. The stock traded near $170 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $133.65 to $173.65. It has a consensus price target of $186.65.
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC): Robert Baird initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $162 price target. The stock was changing hands at roughly $153 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $129.74 to $308.00. It has a consensus price target of $231.41.
