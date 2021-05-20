Merck, Micron, Nvidia, Target and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day almost halfway over, the markets had made a handy recovery on Thursday, bouncing off the lows of last week. The Nasdaq led the charge higher with a 1.4% gain, as tech and health care were some of the best-performing sectors on the day. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were up more than 0.5% on last look.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Chemours Co. (NYSE: CC): BofA Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $42 price target. The shares traded near $33 on Thursday, in a 52-week trading range of $12.11 to $35.53. The consensus price target is $35.22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA): Piper Sandler downgraded it to Neutral from Overweight and cut its price target to $18 from $35. Shares were trading around $19, in the 52-week range of $15.88 to $54.21. The consensus price target is $47.46.

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE): Northland Capital’s upgrade to Outperform from Market Perform came with a $225 price target. The shares were changing hands at around $204 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $164.57 to $372.64. The consensus price target is $314.13.

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK): Argus lowered its Buy rating to Hold. The stock traded near $80 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $71.72 to $87.80. It has a consensus price target of $94.07.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU): KeyBanc Capital Markets resumed coverage with an Overweight rating but cut the price target to $115 from $137. On Thursday, the stock traded around $80. The 52-week trading range is $42.25 to $96.96. Its consensus analyst target is $116.76.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA): KeyBanc Capital Markets resumed coverage with a Sector Weight rating and a $700 price target. The stock traded near $582 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $319.87 to $648.57. It has a consensus price target of $668.28.

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT): Telsey Advisory reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $265 from $235. The stock traded near $220 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $114.23 to $220.45. It has a consensus price target of $229.76.

Wendy’s Co. (NASDAQ: WEN): Argus upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold with a $27 price target. The stock traded near $24 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $18.86 to $24.91. It has a consensus price target of $25.67.

