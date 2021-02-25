AT&T, Expedia, Mattel, Urban Outfitters and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets saw a huge pull back on Thursday. Although each of the major averages started out relatively even, they have all turned negative on the day, each down over 1%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Thursday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included AstraZeneca, Dollar General, Lowe’s, Nike and more.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) was downgraded at Oppenheimer to Perform from Outperform. Shares traded near $29 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $26.08 to $38.22. The consensus price target is $29.85.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) was upgraded at Wells Fargo from Equal Weight to Overweight with a $230 price target. Shares were trading below $205. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $131.80 to $225.36, and it has a consensus price target of $191.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) was downgraded at Evercore ISI to In-Line from Outperform. The stock was last seen near $364 a share. The 52-week trading range is $173.26 to $379.00, and the consensus price target is $391.83.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) was upgraded at Argus from Hold to Buy with a $188 price target. The shares traded around $158. The 52-week range is $40.76 to $166.57, and analysts have a consensus price target of $154.92.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) was downgraded at William Blair to Market Perform from Outperform. The stock traded near $43 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $36.49 to $83.69. It has a consensus price target of $85.74.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $26 price target at Monness Crespi & Hardt. The consensus price target is $20.93. Shares traded around $20 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $6.53 to $20.54.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) was reiterated at Cowen with a Market Perform rating, and its price target jumped to $68 from $60. The stock traded under $64 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $34.66 to $71.68. Analysts have a consensus price target of $69.76.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) was reiterated at H.C. Wainwright with a Neutral rating and its price target was raised to $86 from $74. The consensus price target is $101.05. Shares traded around $83 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $25.01 to $98.39.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) was reiterated with an Outperform rating and its price target was raised to $40 from $35 at Telsey Advisory. Early Thursday, the stock traded near $34. The 52-week range is $12.28 to $35.55, and the consensus price target is $31.73.

