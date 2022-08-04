Thursday Afternoon’s Analysts Upgrades or Downgrades include Chevron, Datadog, Under Armour, Yeti and More

Markets were somewhat mixed going into the close on Thursday. The Nasdaq was posting a decent gain of 0.3%, while the Dow Jones was down 0.2% and the S&P 500 was holding relatively flat. This all comes in anticipation of the July Employment report coming out on Friday morning.

Looking ahead to the report, consensus estimates are calling for nonfarm payrolls to increase by 250,000 and private payrolls to increase by 223,000. Note that nonfarm payrolls rose by 372,000 in June.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AMD, Caesars, Gilead, Intel, JetBlue and more.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX): Societe Generale upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold. The 52-week trading range is $92.86 to $182.40, and shares slipped below $152 apiece Thursday.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG): Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy. The 52-week trading range is $81.12 to $199.68. Shares changed hands near $111 apiece on Thursday.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS): Cowen downgraded to a Market Perform rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $35 from $60. The shares traded below $30 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $26.07 to $64.38 a share.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ): Canaccord Genuity downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy and cut the price target to $1.50 from $5. The 52-week trading range is $1.15 to $13.98, and the share price was more than $1.50 Thursday.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO): UBS upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $87 from $76. The 52-week trading range is $60.99 to $78.78. The stock traded near $78 on Thursday.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA): Robert Baird downgraded to a Neutral rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $10 from $12. The 52-week trading range is $8.10 to $27.28, and shares were trading near $9 on Thursday.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI): BofA Securities downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy and cut he price target to $50 from $85. The stock traded near $44 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $38.77 to $108.82.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM): MKM Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $135 price target. The stock traded near $112 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $79.03 to $404.35.