Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 6/2

The broad markets edged a little higher on Wednesday, and ARK Investors saw a fairly positive day as most of the ETFs posted a gain on the day. ARKW performed the best out of the group, up about 0.3%, while ARKF and ARKG lagged the rest of the group, down about 0.3% each. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on June 2, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 4,738 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 10,400 shares of CM Life Sciences, Buy 142,313 shares of Dicerna Pharma, Buy 129,777 shares of Signify Health, & Buy 11,789 shares of Seer.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 7,259 shares of Intuitive Surgical, Buy 72,725 shares of Kratos Defense, Buy 53,389 shares of NIU Technologies, & Buy 12,000 shares of Jaws Spitfire.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 157,181 shares of Etsy & Buy 98,151 shares of Vuzix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 52,526 shares of Reinvent Technology.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy KSPI LI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,738 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 10,400 ARKG Buy DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 142,313 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 129,777 ARKG Buy SEER SEER INC 11,789 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 9,704 ARKQ Buy ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 7,259 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 72,725 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 53,389 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 12,000 ARKW Buy ETSY ETSY INC 157,181 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 98,151 ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 52,526

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.