Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 7/27

ARK Invest funds continued their slide on Tuesday as the markets dipped as well. Part of this drop could be attributed to Chinese markets taking the plunge as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund down 1.6%, while ARKF did the worst, down about 2.9%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on July 27, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 81,618 shares of Workday, Sell 2,097,800 shares of Ping Healthcare, Sell 182,575 shares of Pinduoduo, & Sell 1,257,639 shares of Meituan.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 119,671 shares of Takeda Pharma, Sell 176,617 shares of Seer, Sell 47,098 shares of Novartis, & Sell 124,113 shares of Bristol-Myers.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 42,689 shares of 10X Genomics, Sell 9,600 shares of Twist Bio, & Sell 537,196 shares of Skillz.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 324,068 shares of JD.com, Sell 236,700 shares of Kanzhun, & Sell 116,556 shares of Baidu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 775,783 shares of Kanzhun, Sell 284,600 shares of Tencent, Sell 405,495 shares of JD.com, Sell 726,516 shares of Pinduoduo, & Sell 43,140 shares of Nintendo.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 3,133,785 shares of JD Logistics & Sell 67,800 shares of Tencent.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell WDAY WORKDAY INC 81,618 ARKF Sell 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 2,097,800 ARKF Sell PDD PINDUODUO INC 182,575 ARKF Sell JD JD.COM INC 259,873 ARKF Sell 3690HK MEITUAN 1,257,639 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 119,671 ARKG Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 57,031 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 176,617 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 38,100 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 47,098 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 3,150 ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 18,950 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 124,113 ARKK Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 42,689 ARKK Sell TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 9,600 ARKK Sell SKLZ SKILLZ INC 537,196 ARKQ Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 69,400 ARKQ Sell JD JD.COM INC 324,068 ARKQ Sell BZ KANZHUN LTD 236,700 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 80,951 ARKQ Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 116,556 ARKW Sell BZ KANZHUN LTD 775,783 ARKW Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 21,937 ARKW Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 284,600 ARKW Sell JD JD.COM INC 405,495 ARKW Sell PDD PINDUODUO INC 726,516 ARKW Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 43,140 ARKX Sell 2618HK JD LOGISTICS INC 3,133,785 ARKX Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 67,800

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.