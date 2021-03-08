Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/8

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 8, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 56,900 shares of DraftKings, Buy 132,370 shares of JD.com, Sell 44,207 shares of Facebook, & Sell 99,749 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 184,587 shares of Seer, Buy 233,248 shares of Butterfly Network, & Sell 46,695 shares of Regeneron.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 748,201 shares of DraftKings, Buy 170,144 shares of Berkeley Lights, & Sell 182,219 shares of PayPal.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 96,045 shares of Niu Technologies, Buy 142,951 shares of Kratos Defense, & Sell 8,800 shares of Caterpillar.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 110,382 shares of SEA, Buy 310,807 shares of JD.com, Sell 134,423 shares of Baidu, & Sell 51,532 shares of Facebook.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 56,900 ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 53,430 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 5,505 ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 132,370 ARKF Sell LSPDCN LIGHTSPEED POS INC 121,515 ARKF Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 44,207 ARKF Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 99,749 ARKG Buy SEER SEER INC 184,587 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 126,050 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 34,321 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 82,471 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 233,248 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 75,140 ARKG Sell GOOGL ALPHABET INC 1,100 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 46,695 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 190,900 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 93,230 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 748,201 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 170,144 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 69,259 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 98,617 ARKK Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 182,219 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 96,045 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 142,951 ARKQ Buy ESLT ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD 2,934 ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 13,118 ARKQ Sell DE DEERE & CO 7,912 ARKQ Sell CAT CATERPILLAR INC 8,800 ARKQ Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 297 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 110,382 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 44,856 ARKW Buy JD JD.COM INC 310,807 ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 61,259 ARKW Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 47,914 ARKW Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 134,423 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 24,480 ARKW Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 51,532

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.