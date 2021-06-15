Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 6/15

The broad markets pulled back on Tuesday as all the major averages saw a drop on the day. ARK Investors felt the sting too, as the whole family of ETFs posted a loss on the day. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down about 0.4%, while ARKK lagged the rest of the group down around 2.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on June 15, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 54,700 shares of JD.com & Buy 4,393 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 68,784 shares of Vertex, Buy 15,080 shares of Seer, Buy 88,603 shares of Repare Therapeutics, & Buy 46,182 shares of CM Life Sciences.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 688,702 shares of DraftKings & Buy 323,586 shares of UiPath.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 50,000 shares of Iridium Communications, Buy 62,458 shares of Kratos Defense, & Buy 61,610 shares of UiPath.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 181,597 shares of DraftKings.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 142,411 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 54,700 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,393 ARKG Buy VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 68,784 ARKG Buy SEER SEER INC 15,080 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 88,603 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 46,182 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 688,702 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 323,586 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 50,000 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 62,458 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 61,610 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 181,597 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 142,411

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.