Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of Etsy

Chris Lange
June 3, 2021 9:25 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Wednesday. This fund bought over 150,000 shares of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), as the price of this ETF gained around 0.3% on Wednesday. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that bought 157,181 shares of Etsy. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at $27.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 81% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF KSPI LI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,738
ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 10,400
ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 142,313
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 129,777
ARKG SEER SEER INC 11,789
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 9,704
ARKQ ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 7,259
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 72,725
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 53,389
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 12,000
ARKW ETSY ETSY INC 157,181
ARKW VUZI VUZIX CORP 98,151
ARKX RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 52,526


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

2022 Defense Department Budget Bodes Well for 4 Top Stocks to Buy Now

