Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of Etsy

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Wednesday. This fund bought over 150,000 shares of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), as the price of this ETF gained around 0.3% on Wednesday. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.
It was ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that bought 157,181 shares of Etsy. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at $27.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 81% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|KSPI LI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|4,738
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|10,400
|ARKG
|DRNA
|DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|142,313
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|129,777
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER INC
|11,789
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|9,704
|ARKQ
|ISRG
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC
|7,259
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|72,725
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|53,389
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|12,000
|ARKW
|ETSY
|ETSY INC
|157,181
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|98,151
|ARKX
|RTP
|REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS
|52,526
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.