Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 6/14

The broad markets were somewhat mixed on Monday, with the Nasdaq having the best day out of the group driven by a strong push in the tech sector. ARK Investors cheered this tech rally as the family of ETFs saw gains across the board. ARKK performed the best out of the group, up about 1.9%, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group up about 0.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on June 14, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 156,460 shares of KE Holdings, Buy 47,000 shares of JD.com, & Buy 135,186 shares of UiPath.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 30,800 shares of CM Life Sciences & Buy 18,113 shares of Seer.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 22,600 shares of UiPath, Buy 12,849 shares of Kratos, & Buy 11,693 shares of Iridium Communications.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 183,172 shares of Etsy.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 31,084 shares of Blade Air Mobility, Buy 53,758 shares of UiPath, & Buy 21,105 shares of Unity Software.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 156,460 ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 47,000 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 1,703 ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 135,186 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 30,800 ARKG Buy SEER SEER INC 18,113 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 33 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 22,600 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 12,849 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 11,693 ARKW Buy ETSY ETSY INC 183,172 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 31,084 ARKX Buy PATH UIPATH INC 53,758 ARKX Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 21,105

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.