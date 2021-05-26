Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 5/25

The broad markets pulled back slightly Tuesday after a fairly positive session on Monday. ARK Investors were fairly happy as each of the ETFs posted a decent gain on the day. ARKF performed the best out of the group, up about 0.8%, while ARKQ and ARKW lagged the rest of the group, up only 0.3% each. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 25, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,076,800 shares of Z Holdings & Buy 121,537 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 98,069 shares of Dicerna Pharma & Buy 36,907 shares of Codexis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 62,475 shares of Iridium Communications, Buy 15,035 shares of One, & Buy 129,475 shares of Atlas Crest.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 144,030 shares of Vuzix, Buy 245,260 shares of Twitter, & Buy 181,995 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 48,800 shares of Unity Software & Buy 34,900 shares of Blade Mobility.

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 4689JP Z HOLDINGS CORP 1,076,800 ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,918 ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 121,537 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 8,755 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 4,237 ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 98,069 ARKG CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 100 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 100 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS INC 36,907 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 11,325 ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 62,475 ARKQ AONE ONE 15,035 ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 129,475 ARKW VUZI VUZIX CORP 144,030 ARKW TWTR TWITTER INC 245,260 ARKW GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC 181,995 ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 48,800 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 34,900

