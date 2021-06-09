Jim Cramer's Picks and Pans 6/8

The broad markets had a relatively quiet day on Tuesday, with technology being the only sector propping up the Nasdaq. Crude oil has been inching higher recently, while Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have seen a rough patch. Some meme stocks are taking off again. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has been a fount not just for breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting-edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now, Mad Money, that many people watch to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter dishing out even more knowledge.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here:

The biggest call on the day seemed to be about Wendy’s Co. (NASDAQ: WEN). Cramer has been a “long-time fan of Wendy’s” and has noted that it is an established company with a great CEO and an activist investor focused on rewarding shareholders. While he is bullish on the stock, it is trading at 30 times 2023 earnings estimates, which does not seem sustainable. This move appears to be precipitated by the WallStreetBets crowd, which thinks that the summer salad is really just that good. Wendy’s stock closed up 26% at $28.87 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $18.86 to $29.46. The consensus price target is $26.07.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) came up in the Lightning Round, and Cramer said he was concerned because the only reason he would buy the stock right now is the 3.5% yield. The stock closed down 1% at $129.72, in a 52-week range of $128.02 to $160.16. The consensus price target is $141.95.

Allegiant Travel Co. (NASDAQ: ALGT) is a pure-travel play, and right now Cramer says that we want to get as many travel plays as we can because people are starting to get back out there and that these guys are a beneficiary. The stock closed Tuesday 1% higher, at $218.19 in a 52-week range of $99.27 to $271.29. The consensus analyst target is $285.45.

Cramer had a great quote about Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) on Mad Money and where the stock could go from here: “Did anyone see Kanye West, the singly $200 jacket today? I thought it looked great, and it’s the first of many. Gap is reinventing itself right in front of our eyes, and the stock is going I think higher.” Shares closed up nearly 3% to $32.25, in a 52-week range of $9.63 to $37.63. The consensus price target is $36.39.