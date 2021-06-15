Jim Cramer Has a Closer Look at Caterpillar, Johnson & Johnson and More

The broad markets saw a somewhat mixed performance to start out the week. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were up and down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. The tech sector had a strong push, with the Nasdaq up about 0.7%. Crude oil is still holding above $71 a barrel, and Bitcoin pushed back above $40,000. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has been a fount not just for breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now, Mad Money, that many people watch to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter dishing out even more knowledge.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here:

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT): While Cramer does not expect the Fed to change its monetary policy, if it should start unloading assets and markets call, this stock could be a good target for “buyers of the dip.” The stock recently closed around $219 a share, in a 52-week range of $118.01 to $246.69. The consensus price target is $240.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ): Cramer noted in his Lightning Round that this is a Teflon stock. “It just goes up no matter what, and that’s because it has a big drug pipeline, and that’s why you should own the stock.” Shares were last seen trading near $165, in a 52-week range of $133.65 to $173.65. Analysts have a consensus price target of $186.65.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR): A lot of people are piling into this stock, but Cramer says he just can’t do it. Shares last closed at $9.51 and have a 52-week range of $8.58 to $19.75. The consensus price target is $14.08.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC): Jimmy Chill likes these kinds of media stocks. Ever since the rise and fall dealing with Archegos investors have been hesitant about this stock. However, Cramer thinks they will have a pretty good fall and he likes Viacom here. The stock was last seen around $43 apiece, in a 52-week range of $21.67 to $101.97. The consensus price target is $50.34.

Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE: VMC), Cramer thinks it is time to pick some up. This stock should do well if there is a housing boom. Despite the chart not looking great, Cramer thinks waiting a week or two may be the key. The stock last closed around $172, and it has a consensus price target of $187.46. The 52-week trading range is $107.00 to $194.17.