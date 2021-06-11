Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 6/11

The Nasdaq carried the day Friday with a modest gain of $0.35%. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow closed higher, but not by much

the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closing slightly higher and the Dow slightly lower for the day. ARK Investors saw similarly small moves as five of the six ARK Invest ETFs posted gains of less than 1% and ARKX closed unchanged.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on June 11, 2021. Also, check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $3.99 billion. Here is one trade we would highlight in this fund: Buy 2,346 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.44 billion. Here are two notable trades in this fund: Buy 154,453 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Buy 47,140 shares of 908 Devices Inc.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.28 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: No Buys.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.33 billion. Here are the only trade made Friday in this fund: Buy 25,000 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.9 billion. Just one Buy on Friday: No Buys.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: No Buys.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 2346 ARKG Buy CLLS CELLECTIS SA 40000 ARKG Buy DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 101 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 47140 ARKG Buy VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 154453 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 25000

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.