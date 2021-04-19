Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/19

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 19, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 32,263 shares of Coinbase, Buy 107,260 shares of JD.com, Buy 456,600 shares of Opendoor Technologies, & Sell 52,400 shares of NVIDIA.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 72,660 shares of Recursion Pharma, Sell 142,237 shares of Roche, Sell 11,900 shares of Regeneron, & Sell 27,353 shares of Novartis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 70,073 shares of Coinbase, Buy 27,329 shares of Exact Sciences, Buy 354,844 shares of TuSimple, & Sell 111,082 shares of Paccar.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 496,057 shares of Workhorse Group, Buy 503,462 shares of Nano Dimension, Buy 616,908 shares of 3D Systems, & Sell 315,600 shares of Virgin Galactic.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 152,542 shares of Peloton, Buy 50,859 shares of Coinbase, & Sell 110,508 shares of Pure Storage.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 134,984 shares of Jaws Spitfire, Buy 231,451 shares of Workhorse, Sell 275,204 shares of Virgin Galactic, & Sell 208,462 shares of Atlas Crest.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 32,263 ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 107,260 ARKF Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 456,600 ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 47,800 ARKF Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 17,957 ARKF Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 52,400 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 68,527 ARKG Buy CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 39,362 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 27,660 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 72,660 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 142,237 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 11,900 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 502 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 27,353 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 73,985 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 12,314 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 70,073 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 27,329 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 354,844 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 111,082 ARKQ Buy WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 496,057 ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 44,100 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 55,669 ARKQ Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 503,462 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 30,570 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 616,908 ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 173,597 ARKQ Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 315,600 ARKQ Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 66,167 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 26,300 ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 11,907 ARKQ Sell XLNX XILINX INC 108,067 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 10,368 ARKW Buy PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 152,542 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 50,859 ARKW Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 110,508 ARKW Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 90,574 ARKW Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 34,812 ARKX Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 134,984 ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 75,800 ARKX Buy NFLX NETFLIX INC 2,490 ARKX Buy JD JD.COM INC 44,313 ARKX Buy WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 231,451 ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 9,901 ARKX Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 275,204 ARKX Sell ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 208,462

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.