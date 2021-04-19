Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/19

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 19, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 32,263 shares of Coinbase, Buy 107,260 shares of JD.com, Buy 456,600 shares of Opendoor Technologies, & Sell 52,400 shares of NVIDIA.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 72,660 shares of Recursion Pharma, Sell 142,237 shares of Roche, Sell 11,900 shares of Regeneron, & Sell 27,353 shares of Novartis.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 70,073 shares of Coinbase, Buy 27,329 shares of Exact Sciences, Buy 354,844 shares of TuSimple, & Sell 111,082 shares of Paccar.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 496,057 shares of Workhorse Group, Buy 503,462 shares of Nano Dimension, Buy 616,908 shares of 3D Systems, & Sell 315,600 shares of Virgin Galactic.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 152,542 shares of Peloton, Buy 50,859 shares of Coinbase, & Sell 110,508 shares of Pure Storage.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 134,984 shares of Jaws Spitfire, Buy 231,451 shares of Workhorse, Sell 275,204 shares of Virgin Galactic, & Sell 208,462 shares of Atlas Crest.
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|32,263
|ARKF
|Buy
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|107,260
|ARKF
|Buy
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|456,600
|ARKF
|Buy
|PDD
|PINDUODUO INC
|47,800
|ARKF
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|17,957
|ARKF
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|52,400
|ARKG
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|68,527
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMLF
|CM LIFE SCIENCES INC
|39,362
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|27,660
|ARKG
|Buy
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|72,660
|ARKG
|Sell
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|142,237
|ARKG
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|11,900
|ARKG
|Sell
|PHR
|PHREESIA INC
|502
|ARKG
|Sell
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|27,353
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|73,985
|ARKK
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|12,314
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|70,073
|ARKK
|Buy
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|27,329
|ARKK
|Buy
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC
|354,844
|ARKK
|Sell
|PCAR
|PACCAR INC
|111,082
|ARKQ
|Buy
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|496,057
|ARKQ
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|44,100
|ARKQ
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|55,669
|ARKQ
|Buy
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION LTD
|503,462
|ARKQ
|Buy
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|30,570
|ARKQ
|Buy
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS CORP
|616,908
|ARKQ
|Buy
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|173,597
|ARKQ
|Sell
|SPCE
|VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC
|315,600
|ARKQ
|Sell
|TSM
|TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD
|66,167
|ARKQ
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|26,300
|ARKQ
|Sell
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|11,907
|ARKQ
|Sell
|XLNX
|XILINX INC
|108,067
|ARKW
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|10,368
|ARKW
|Buy
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC
|152,542
|ARKW
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|50,859
|ARKW
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|110,508
|ARKW
|Sell
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|90,574
|ARKW
|Sell
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS INC
|34,812
|ARKX
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|134,984
|ARKX
|Buy
|RTP
|REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS
|75,800
|ARKX
|Buy
|NFLX
|NETFLIX INC
|2,490
|ARKX
|Buy
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|44,313
|ARKX
|Buy
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|231,451
|ARKX
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|9,901
|ARKX
|Sell
|SPCE
|VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC
|275,204
|ARKX
|Sell
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP
|208,462
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.