Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/26

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 26, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 23,470 shares of LendingTree.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 78,639 shares of Ionis Pharma, Buy 41,852 shares of Recursion Pharma, & Sell 55,616 shares of Syros Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 221,167 shares of Coinbase, Buy 101,022 shares of Iridium Communications, Sell 193,800 shares of Square, & Sell 163,986 shares of Paccar.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 6,680 shares of 3D Systems, Buy 14,344 shares of NIU Tech, & Buy 147,340 shares of Jaws Spitfire.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 3,141 shares of DocuSign, Sell 40,132 shares of Pure Storage, & Sell 58,600 shares of Lending Tree.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 23,470 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 78,639 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 2,019 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 41,852 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 55,616 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,163 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 32,498 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 8,386 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 221,167 ARKK Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 101,022 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 3,873 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 193,800 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 163,986 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 6,680 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 14,344 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 147,340 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 5,800 ARKW Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 3,141 ARKW Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 40,132 ARKW Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 58,600

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.