Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/13

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 13, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 46,400 shares of Opendoor Technologies, Sell 8,824 shares of LightSpeed, & Sell 10,588 shares of SilverGate.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 71,392 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals & Sell 49,900 shares of Phreesia.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 240,055 shares of Exact Sciences, Buy 143,896 shares of Unity Software, Sell 58,051 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, & Sell 134,576 shares of Square.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 202,137 shares of Jaws Spitfire, Buy 235,500 shares of Virgin Galactic, Buy 687,506 shares of Nano Dimension, & Buy 158,950 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 39,200 shares of Peloton, Buy 187,771 shares of DraftKings, & Sell 74,178 shares of Atlassian.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, AMAZON, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 59,478 shares of Meituan & Buy 129,351 shares of Reinvent Technology.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 46,400 ARKF Sell LSPDCN LIGHTSPEED POS INC 8,824 ARKF Sell VRSK VERISK ANALYTICS INC 2,628 ARKF Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 574 ARKF Sell SPLK SPLUNK INC 6,444 ARKF Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 10,588 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 2,336 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 4,361 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 222 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 71,392 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 300 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 49,900 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 7,755 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 240,055 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 143,896 ARKK Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 58,051 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 134,576 ARKK Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 11,706 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 202,137 ARKQ Buy SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 235,500 ARKQ Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 687,506 ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 30,450 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 43,095 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 158,950 ARKQ Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 41,277 ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 10,793 ARKQ Sell TER TERADYNE INC 92,442 ARKW Buy PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 39,200 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 180,771 ARKW Sell TEAM ATLASSIAN CORP PLC 74,178 ARKX Buy 3690HK MEITUAN 59,478 ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 129,351 ARKX Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 185

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.