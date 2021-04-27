Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/27

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 27, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 140,671 shares of JD.com, Sell 137,200 shares of Intercontinental Exchange, & Sell 110,682 shares of Square.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 179,166 shares of CM Life Sciences, Buy 161,563 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Sell 376,429 shares of Syros Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 58,997 shares of Paccar.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 94,997 shares of TuSimple, Buy 62,203 shares of UIPath, & Sell 20,039 shares of NVIDIA.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 100,100 shares of Tencent, Buy 113,379 shares of Pinduoduo, Sell 30,000 shares of Square, Sell 149,675 shares of Agora, & Sell 6,222 shares of NVIDIA.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 60,636 shares of Iridium Communications & Sell 26,230 shares of Teradyne.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 3690HK MEITUAN 225,307 ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 140,671 ARKF Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 15,204 ARKF Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 137,200 ARKF Sell SQ SQUARE INC 110,682 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 106 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 142 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 13,412 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 179,166 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 161,563 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 28,919 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 376,429 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 816 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 10,300 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 58,997 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 94,997 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 62,203 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 13,679 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 20,039 ARKW Buy TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 100,100 ARKW Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 8,985 ARKW Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 113,379 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 85,411 ARKW Buy JD JD.COM INC 74,124 ARKW Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 265 ARKW Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 27,025 ARKW Sell TEAM ATLASSIAN CORP PLC 1,433 ARKW Sell ADBE ADOBE INC 472 ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 30,000 ARKW Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 2,583 ARKW Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 144,507 ARKW Sell ROKU ROKU INC 29,701 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 149,675 ARKW Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 6,222 ARKW Sell ADYEY ADYEN NV 56,618 ARKW Sell HUBS HUBSPOT INC 6,425 ARKX Buy JD JD.COM INC 30,005 ARKX Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 60,636 ARKX Buy 3690HK MEITUAN 59,428 ARKX Sell TER TERADYNE INC 26,230 ARKX Sell XLNX XILINX INC 17,088

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.