Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 10/4

After a dismal start to the week, futures picked up on Tuesday but there are still mounting concerns about where the markets will go from here. ARK Invest exchange-traded funds had an especially bad start to the week, being comprised of mostly tech stocks. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, down 2.1%, while ARKG did the worst, down 4.0% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on October 4, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.



The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 37,200 shares of Yeahka, 80,457 shares of Silvergate Capital and 343,600 shares of Opendoor Technologies.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 60,022 shares of Vertex Pharma, 222,743 shares of Takeda Pharma and 115,200 shares of Cellectis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 81,792 shares of Tesla and 278,800 shares of Skillz.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a couple of sales of note in this fund: 31,008 shares of Tesla and 13,708 shares of BYD.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 30,352 shares of Tesla and 21,848 shares of Sea.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: 8,600 shares of Boeing.

Check out all the sales here:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 37,200 ARKF SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL 80,457 ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 343,600 ARKF INTU INTUIT 18,147 ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 60,022 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 776 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 222,743 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 14,233 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 115,200 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 1,344 ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 8,792 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 42,297 ARKK TSLA TESLA 81,792 ARKK TER TERADYNE 475 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 278,800 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 2,900 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 32,469 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 13,708 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 31,008 ARKW TSLA TESLA 30,352 ARKW SE SEA 21,848 ARKW PYPL PAYPAL 51,269 ARKX BA BOEING 8,600

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

