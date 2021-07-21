Box, Chipotle, Netflix and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

With the trading day roughly halfway over, the broad markets were continuing their rally from Tuesday. The strongest sectors for the day seemed to be energy, industrials and financials. Earnings season is underway, and this ramp-up in the broad markets could be tied to that. Even more big names are on the way.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday that included ADM, ContextLogic, Electronic Arts, Halliburton and more.

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX): RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $19 price target. The shares were changing hands at around $22.78 apiece on Wednesday, in a 52-week trading range of $15.07 to $27.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Equal Weight rating and raised the price target to $1,646 from $1,602. BMO reiterated a Market Perform rating and raised the target from $1,460 to $1,750. BTIG Research reiterated a Buy rating and lifted the target to $1,850 from $1,600. Cowen was perhaps the biggest bull and reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the target to $2,080 from $1,850. The stock traded near $1744 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $1,094.93 to $1,745.90. It has a consensus price target of $1769.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE): Needham started coverage with a Buy rating and a $45 price target. The stock was trading at around $39 a share on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $8.18 to $47.72.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG): UBS reiterated a Neutral rating and raised the price target to $970 from $890. Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating and raised the target to $1,100 from $939. Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $916 to $1,060. The stock traded near $939 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $633.29 to $987.27. It has a consensus price target of $898.00.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX): KeyBanc reiterated an Overweight rating but lowered the price target to $645 from $650. Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $643 from $586. JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $625 from $600. The stock was changing hands near $511 a share on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $458.60 to $593.29.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN): Raymond James started coverage with a Market Perform rating. The stock traded near $7 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $6.41 to $14.01.