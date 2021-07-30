Amazon, Mastercard, Pinterest and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

With the trading day nearly halfway over, the broad markets were pulling back into the weekend. Some traders are attributing this drop to weaker-than-expected Amazon earnings that came out Thursday evening. This also comes as many economists are expecting to the see economy slow down in the second half of 2021.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included AMD, Nokia, Pinterest, Riot Blockchain and T-Mobile.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO): Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to a Sell rating from Neutral and cut the price target to $39 from $58. Shares traded near $49 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $32.47 to $62.16. They have a consensus price target of $65.33.

Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating but cut its price target to $3,900 from $4,125. BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and cut the target to $4,250 from $4,350, and Morgan Stanley reiterated it as Overweight and cut the target to $4,300 from $4,500. Susquehanna reiterated a Positive rating with a $5,000 price target. The shares were changing hands at around $3,350 apiece on Friday, in a 52-week trading range of $2,871.00 to $3,773.08.

Chubb Ltd. (NYSE: CB): Argus raised its Hold rating to Buy. Shares traded near $170 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $111.93 to $179.01. The consensus price target is $184.73.

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS): The Barclays downgrade was from Overweight to Underweight rating with an $85 price target. The stock was trading at around $100 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $94.66 to $148.47.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE: EW): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $135 from $108. Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its target to $120 from $97. Wells Fargo’s reiterated Equal Weight rating came with a price target hike to $115 from $93. And Deutsche Bank reiterated it at Hold and raised the price target from $84 to $113. The stock was changing hands near $111 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $70.92 to $114.22.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD): RBC reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $84 from $81, and BMO Capital Markets reiterated a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target to $72 from $67. The stock traded near $69 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $56.56 to $72.31.

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA): Raymond James reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $453 from $428. BMO Capital Markets also reiterated an Outperform rating, and it has a $429 price target. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $451 from $444. The stock traded near $385 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $281.20 to $401.50. Its consensus price target is $431.07.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS): Susquehanna and Rosenblatt each reiterated its Neutral rating and cut its price target to $65, from $75 and $70, respectively. The stock was trading at around $58 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $24.59 to $89.90. Analysts have a consensus price target of $84.31 for the stock.

Six Goldman Sachs conviction stock picks all pay healthy dividends and offer great total return potential and less potential volatility in a very overbought stock market that may be poised for a long-needed correction.

In addition, one key analyst sees big upside in a Bitcoin play, and Apple is pursuing its goal to become net cash neutral.