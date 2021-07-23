Alphabet, Facebook, Intel, Snap, Twitter and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were making a run into the close and zeroing in on record highs. Although there was a slow start to the week, markets proved to be resilient as more earnings came out over the course of the week.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included American Airlines, Boston Beer, CarMax, Domino’s, Starbucks and more.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG): Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $3,350 from $2,755. The stock traded near $2,767 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $1,406.55 to $2,776.17. It has a consensus price target of $2,625.00.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $174 from $162. Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $190 from $182. BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating but cut its price target to $190 from $194. RBC reiterated a Sector Perform rating and raised its price target to $175 from $165. The shares were changing hands at around $160 apiece on Friday, in a 52-week trading range of $62.26 to $168.00.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX): B. Riley Securities reiterated Buy rating and raised its price target to $152 from $132. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $160 from $125. The stock traded near $130 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $35.14 to $136.50. It has a consensus price target of $129.89.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX): Goldman Sachs reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its price target to $267 from $241. The stock was trading at around $251 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $135.98 to $257.89.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB): Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $480 from $400. The stock was changing hands near $372 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $226.90 to $375.33.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC): Barclays reiterated an Underweight rating and cut its price target to $50 from $58. Citigroup reiterated a Neutral rating and cut its price target to $57 from $60. Wells Fargo reiterated an Equal Weight rating cut its price target to $60 from $70. Mizuho reiterated a Buy rating but cut its price target to $70 from $72. The stock traded near $52 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $43.61 to $68.49.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP): JMP Securities reiterated an outform rating and raised its price target to $94 from $89 million. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $85 from $75. Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $110 from $90. Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $90 from $81. The stock traded near $78 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $20.61 to $79.07. It has a consensus price target of $77.12.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Equal Weight rating and raised the price target to $68 from $62. BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $90 from $82. Cannaccord Genuity reiterated a Hold rating and raised the price target to $78 from $68. The stock was trading at around $72 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $35.65 to $80.75.