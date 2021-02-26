Airbnb, Centerpoint, Editas and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets recovered slightly from Thursday’s downturn, with the exception of the Dow Jones industrial average. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each posted decent gains after having been negative at least once earlier in the day.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Friday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included AIG, Best Buy, Carvana, Dell, HP, Monster and more.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $270 from $175 at Canaccord Genuity. Shares traded near $210 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $121.50 to $219.94. The consensus price target is $163.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) was downgraded by SBV Leerink to Market Perform from Outperform. Shares were trading below $48. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $46.60 to $58.93, and it has a consensus price target of $65.60.

Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to In-Line from Outperform. The stock was last seen near $20 a share. The 52-week trading range is $11.58 to $25.39, and the consensus price target is $24.58.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $95 from $80 at H.C. Wainwright. The shares traded near $69. The 52-week range is $12.39 to $93.94, and analysts have a consensus price target of $78.78.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) was downgraded by Truist Securities from Buy to Hold with a $45 price target. The stock traded near $44 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $14.01 to $99.95. It has a consensus price target of $54.83.

Lending Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) was downgraded by Northland Capital to Underperform from Market Perform and its price target was cut to $250 from $315. The consensus price target is $361.25. Shares traded around $280 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $135.72 to $372.64.

PetroChina Co. Ltd. (NYSE: PTR) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral and its price target was raised to $61 from $37 at Goldman Sachs. The stock traded near $36 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $27.68 to $41.20. Analysts have a consensus price target of $48.07.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) was downgraded by Baird to Neutral from Outperform and its price target was cut to $6 from $18. The consensus price target is $11.55. Shares traded around $5.87 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $5.77 to $14.62.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) was downgraded by B. Riley Securities to Neutral from Buy with a $19 price target. Early Friday, the stock traded near $14. The 52-week range is $7.93 to $29.73, and the consensus price target is $25.50.

