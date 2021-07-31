Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 7/30

ARK Invest funds continued their slide on Friday to close out the week, following the broad markets lower. Part of this drop could be attributed to Chinese markets taking the plunge as well. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund down 0.3%, while ARKF did the worst, down about 2.4%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on July 30, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 136,096 shares of ICE & Sell 16,000 shares of Charles Schwab.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 60,366 shares of Roche, Sell 408,556 shares of Pure Storage, & Sell 4,400 shares of Cellect.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 63,643 shares of Tesla, Sell 62,900 shares of Nintendo, Sell 487,221 shares of Seres Therapeutics, & Sell 202,666 shares of Iovance Bio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 348,469 shares of Tencent, Sell 38,318 shares of Paccar, & Sell 52,115 shares of BYD.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 2,011 shares of JD.com, Sell 2,157 shares of Tencent, Sell 46,268 shares of Square, & Sell 87,511 shares of Skillz.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 50 shares of Raven Industries.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 300 ARKF Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 136,096 ARKF Sell SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB CORP/THE 16,000 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 13,188 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 60,366 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 2,000 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 408,556 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 4,400 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 34,513 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 63,643 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 62,900 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 487,221 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 202,666 ARKK Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 110 ARKQ Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 348,469 ARKQ Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 38,318 ARKQ Sell BZ KANZHUN LTD 2,273 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 52,115 ARKW Sell JD JD.COM INC 2,011 ARKW Sell BZ KANZHUN LTD 1,971 ARKW Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 2,157 ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 46,268 ARKW Sell SKLZ SKILLZ INC 87,511 ARKW Sell PDD PINDUODUO INC 506 ARKW Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 35 ARKX Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 50

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.