Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 7/26

ARK Invest funds slid lower to start out the week with one exception. ARKW performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 0.4%, while ARKF did the worst, down about 2.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on July 26, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 318,465 shares of JD.com, Sell 1,282,200 shares of KE Holdings, Sell 629,884 shares of Tencent, & Sell 99,797 shares of Alibaba.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 60,066 shares of Novartis, Sell 148,719 shares of Roche, & Sell 786,175 shares of Pure Storage.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 55,880 shares of Twist Bio, Sell 33,437 shares of 10X Genomics, & Sell 100,000 shares of KE Holdings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 13,761 shares of BYD & Sell 57,815 shares of Baidu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 651,175 shares of JD.com, Sell 24,732 shares of Kanzhu, & Sell 84,139 shares of Nintendo.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 7,970 shares of Alibaba & Sell 1,800 shares of Raven Industries.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell JD JD.COM INC 318,465 ARKF Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 1,282,200 ARKF Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 629,884 ARKF Sell PDD PINDUODUO INC 116,153 ARKF Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 99,797 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 60,066 ARKG Sell ABBV ABBVIE INC 376 ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 6,763 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 148,719 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 3,600 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 786,175 ARKK Sell TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 55,880 ARKK Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 33,437 ARKK Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 100,000 ARKQ Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 82 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 13,761 ARKQ Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 57,815 ARKW Sell JD JD.COM INC 651,175 ARKW Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 3,200 ARKW Sell BZ KANZHUN LTD 24,732 ARKW Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 200 ARKW Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 84,139 ARKX Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 7,970 ARKX Sell JD JD.COM INC 750 ARKX Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 1,800

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.