Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 7/19

ARK Invest funds were somewhat mixed to start out the week, while at the same time the broad markets sold off for one of their worst days in recent memory. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 0.8%, while ARKX did the worst, down about 1.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on July 19, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 138,156 shares of Charles Schwab.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 72,990 shares of Iovance Bio, Sell 79,630 shares of CareDX, & Sell 151,641 shares of AbbVie.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 1,848,162 shares of Pure Storage, Sell 81,600 shares of Novartis, & Sell 343,810 shares of Tencent.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 64,892 shares of Raven Industries & Sell 7,724 shares of Intuitive Surgical.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 954,300 shares of Opendoor Technologies, Sell 222,811 shares of Nintendo, & Sell 259,723 shares of KE Holdings.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 839 shares of Amazon & Sell 169,263 shares of JD.com.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB CORP/THE 138,156 ARKG Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 72,990 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 22,604 ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 79,630 ARKG Sell ABBV ABBVIE INC 151,641 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 81,600 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 1,848,162 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 343,810 ARKQ Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 64,892 ARKQ Sell ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 7,724 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 56 ARKW Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 7,840 ARKW Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 954,300 ARKW Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 222,811 ARKW Sell HUYA HUYA INC 30,000 ARKW Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 259,723 ARKX Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 839 ARKX Sell JD JD.COM INC 169,263

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.