Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/4

Futures were higher on Wednesday night signaling some positivity from earnings, optimism ahead of the weekly jobless claims report Thursday morning and the July Employment report on Friday. ARK funds were mostly positive on Wednesday confirming optimism in the tech sector. ARKK performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 2.6%, while ARKX did the worst, down about 0.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 4, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 71,425 shares of Twist Bio, Sell 91,963 shares of Seer, Sell 203,313 shares of Roche, Sell 133,173 shares of Novartis, & Sell 392,172 shares of Seres Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 40,654 shares of Nintendo, Sell 3,000 shares of Shopify, Sell 65,063 shares of 10X Genomics, & Sell 39,780 shares of DocuSign.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 296,997 shares of JD.com & Sell 25,287 shares of BYD.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 19,744 shares of Sea, Sell 8,100 shares of Tesla, & Sell 66,907 shares of Trade Desk.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Sell TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 71,425 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 91,963 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 203,313 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 51,706 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,100 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 133,173 ARKG Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 392,172 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 23,399 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 40,654 ARKK Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 3,000 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 63,507 ARKK Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 65,063 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 39,780 ARKQ Sell JD JD.COM INC 296,997 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 25,287 ARKQ Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 95 ARKQ Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 150 ARKW Sell SE SEA LTD 19,744 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 8,100 ARKW Sell TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 66,907

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.