Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 60,000 Shares of Tesla

Chris Lange
August 2, 2021 8:45 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. Specifically, this fund sold nearly a million shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of the fund was down over 1% on the day. Note though that it is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 63,643 shares of Tesla. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $43.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 52% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Friday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF BEKE KE Holdings 300
ARKF ICE Intercontinental Exchange 136,096
ARKF SCHW Charles Schwab 16,000
ARKG SEER Seer 13,188
ARKG RHHBY Roche 60,366
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 2,000
ARKG PSTG Pure Storage 408,556
ARKG CLLS Cellectis 4,400
ARKK DOCU Docusign 34,513
ARKK TSLA Tesla 63,643
ARKK NTDOY Nintendo 62,900
ARKK MCRB Seres Therapeutics 487,221
ARKK IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics 202,666
ARKK BEKE KE Holdings 110
ARKQ TCEHY Tencent 348,469
ARKQ PCAR Paccar 38,318
ARKQ BZ Kanzhun 2,273
ARKQ BYDDY BYD 52,115
ARKW JD JD.Com 2,011
ARKW BZ Kanzhun 1,971
ARKW TCEHY Tencent 2,157
ARKW SQ Square 46,268
ARKW SKLZ Skillz 87,511
ARKW PDD Pinduoduo 506
ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 35
ARKX RAVN Raven Industries 50


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

