Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 60,000 Shares of Tesla

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. Specifically, this fund sold nearly a million shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of the fund was down over 1% on the day. Note though that it is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 63,643 shares of Tesla. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $43.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 52% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Friday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF BEKE KE Holdings 300 ARKF ICE Intercontinental Exchange 136,096 ARKF SCHW Charles Schwab 16,000 ARKG SEER Seer 13,188 ARKG RHHBY Roche 60,366 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 2,000 ARKG PSTG Pure Storage 408,556 ARKG CLLS Cellectis 4,400 ARKK DOCU Docusign 34,513 ARKK TSLA Tesla 63,643 ARKK NTDOY Nintendo 62,900 ARKK MCRB Seres Therapeutics 487,221 ARKK IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics 202,666 ARKK BEKE KE Holdings 110 ARKQ TCEHY Tencent 348,469 ARKQ PCAR Paccar 38,318 ARKQ BZ Kanzhun 2,273 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 52,115 ARKW JD JD.Com 2,011 ARKW BZ Kanzhun 1,971 ARKW TCEHY Tencent 2,157 ARKW SQ Square 46,268 ARKW SKLZ Skillz 87,511 ARKW PDD Pinduoduo 506 ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 35 ARKX RAVN Raven Industries 50



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

