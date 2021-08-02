Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 60,000 Shares of Tesla

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. Specifically, this fund sold nearly a million shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of the fund was down over 1% on the day. Note though that it is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 63,643 shares of Tesla. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $43.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 52% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Friday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|300
|ARKF
|ICE
|Intercontinental Exchange
|136,096
|ARKF
|SCHW
|Charles Schwab
|16,000
|ARKG
|SEER
|Seer
|13,188
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|Roche
|60,366
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|2,000
|ARKG
|PSTG
|Pure Storage
|408,556
|ARKG
|CLLS
|Cellectis
|4,400
|ARKK
|DOCU
|Docusign
|34,513
|ARKK
|TSLA
|Tesla
|63,643
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|Nintendo
|62,900
|ARKK
|MCRB
|Seres Therapeutics
|487,221
|ARKK
|IOVA
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|202,666
|ARKK
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|110
|ARKQ
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|348,469
|ARKQ
|PCAR
|Paccar
|38,318
|ARKQ
|BZ
|Kanzhun
|2,273
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD
|52,115
|ARKW
|JD
|JD.Com
|2,011
|ARKW
|BZ
|Kanzhun
|1,971
|ARKW
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|2,157
|ARKW
|SQ
|Square
|46,268
|ARKW
|SKLZ
|Skillz
|87,511
|ARKW
|PDD
|Pinduoduo
|506
|ARKW
|OPEN
|Opendoor Technologies
|35
|ARKX
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|50
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.