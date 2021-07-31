Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/30

ARK Invest funds were crushed this week, with an especially weak Friday. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, down 0.8% on the day, while ARKF lagged the rest of the group, down about 2.4%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on July 30, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 213,484 shares of Robinhood & Buy 151,929 shares of Pinterest.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 35,124 shares of Signify, Buy 77,889 shares of Fate Therapeutics, Buy 79,839 shares of Exact Sciences, & Buy 11,025 shares of Repare Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 263,353 shares of Pacific Biosciences, Buy 1,287,788 shares of Robinhood, Buy 69,673 shares of Exact Sciences, & Buy 80,161 shares of Beam Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 126,690 shares of Iridium Communications, Buy 82,132 shares of Markforged, & Buy 404,734 shares of UiPath.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 116,464 shares of Vuzix, Buy 171,796 shares of UiPath, & Buy 353,630 shares of Robinhood.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 2,269 shares of Aerovironment.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 213,484 ARKF Buy PINS PINTEREST INC 151,929 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 35,124 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 77,889 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 79,839 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 91,626 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 11,025 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 263,353 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 1,287,788 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 69,673 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 80,161 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 14,597 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 126,690 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 82,132 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 404,734 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 116,464 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 171,796 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 198,000 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 353,630 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 2,269

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.