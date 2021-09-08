Wednesday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ChargePoint, Chipotle, Regions Financial and More

Stocks were down across the board approaching the midday point for trading on Wednesday, as traders and investors are completely back in the saddle after the Labor Day holiday and the usual late-summer doldrums. One remaining main point of discussion is the very weak August jobs numbers posted last week that missed analyst estimates in a big way. Despite the weakness, most on Wall Street still expect that the Federal Reserve will start tapering, despite a softer growth backdrop. Fiscal policy headlines continue to highlight both a very difficult path to additional debt-inducing stimulus and the potential for tax increase risk.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that the day’s earlier analyst calls were on Intel, Kohl’s, New Gold, Vodafone and more.

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB): Berenberg raised the shares to Buy from Sell and also increased the price target to $280 from $115. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $79.06 to $248.71. The consensus price target is $203.93.

ChargePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: CHPT): BofA Securities started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $26 price target. The consensus target for the stock is set at $35.30. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $10.25 to $49.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG): Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating on the Mexican food favorite and raised the price target to $2,250 from $2,080. The consensus price objective is much lower at $1,848.25. The stock has traded between $1,172.29 and $1,940.99 over the past year.

Heico Inc. (NYSE: HEI): BofA Securities raised the stock to Neutral from Underperform and has a $135 price target. The consensus target is higher at $141.58. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $99.55 to $148.95.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX): Wolfe Research started coverage on the defense giant with a Neutral rating. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $158.09 and $235.10 and has a consensus price target of $253.18.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF): Stephens downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight and dropped the price target to $22 from $23. The consensus target is $22.71. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between $10.60 and $23.81.