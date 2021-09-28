Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 9/28

Equities plunged across the board on Tuesday with the Tech sector leading the charge lower, while the 10-year Treasury bond is seeing its highest yield since this summer. The Nasdaq was down nearly 3%, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were each down over 1%. ARK Funds, consisting of mostly tech stocks, tracked lower for the day. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 2.7%, while ARKK did the worst, down 4.2% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on September 28, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 320,220 shares of Novartis, 97,947 shares of Schrodinger, & 239,900 shares of Caribou Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 36,178 shares of Nanostring Technologies, 182,573 shares of Nintendo, 269,552 shares of Tesla, & 198,375 shares of Sea.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few sales of note in this fund: 20,023 shares of NXP Semiconductors & 44,045 shares of Tesla.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 27,021 shares of Tesla & 68,883 shares of Snap.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: 594 shares of Alphabet & 2,235 shares of Heico.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 320,220 ARKG Sell SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 97,947 ARKG Sell CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC 239,900 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 700 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 36,178 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 182,573 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 269,552 ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 198,375 ARKQ Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 1,400 ARKQ Sell NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 20,023 ARKQ Sell TSLA TESLA INC 44,045 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 27,021 ARKW Sell SNAP SNAP INC 68,883 ARKX Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 594 ARKX Sell HEI HEICO CORP 2,235

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.