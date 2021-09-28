Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/28

Tuesday was a bloodbath for the markets with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 each down over 1% and the Nasdaq down closer to 3%. The Tech sector was beat up the worst as treasury yields reach some of their highest levels since early this summer. ARK Funds, consisting of mostly tech stocks, ended the day much lower. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 2.7%, while ARKK did the worst, down 4.2% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major buys that ARK Invest executed on September 28, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 27,345 shares of Beam Therapeutics, 402,747 shares of Signify Health, 398,229 Quantum-Si, & 80,479 shares of Pacific Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 390,775 shares of Signify Health, 164,151 shares of Square, 258,827 shares of Zillow Group, & 393,050 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 93,085 shares of Trimble, 519,643 shares of UiPath, & 178,457 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 29,548 shares of Zoom Video, 12,500 shares of Veracyte, & 41,556 shares of Square.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Buys worth noting in this fund: 5,412 shares of Aerovironment & 17,685 shares of The 3D Printing ETF.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 27,345 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 17,900 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 29,144 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 402,747 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 398,229 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 80,479 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 17,180 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 8,500 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 10,500 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 266,548 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 95,295 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 390,775 ARKK Buy SQ SQUARE INC 164,151 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 236,100 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 20,221 ARKK Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 258,827 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 337,091 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 393,050 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 112,471 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 197,942 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 159,436 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 327,400 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 184,199 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 30,000 ARKQ Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 93,085 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 519,643 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 71,744 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 178,457 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 36,738 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 81,980 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 29,548 ARKW Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 12,500 ARKW Buy SQ SQUARE INC 41,556 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 72,878 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 5,412 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 17,685

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.