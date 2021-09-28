Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/28

Tuesday was a bloodbath for the markets with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 each down over 1% and the Nasdaq down closer to 3%. The Tech sector was beat up the worst as treasury yields reach some of their highest levels since early this summer. ARK Funds, consisting of mostly tech stocks, ended the day much lower. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 2.7%, while ARKK did the worst, down 4.2% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.
ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major buys that ARK Invest executed on September 28, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 27,345 shares of Beam Therapeutics, 402,747 shares of Signify Health, 398,229 Quantum-Si, & 80,479 shares of Pacific Bio.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 390,775 shares of Signify Health, 164,151 shares of Square, 258,827 shares of Zillow Group, & 393,050 shares of DraftKings.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 93,085 shares of Trimble, 519,643 shares of UiPath, & 178,457 shares of 3D Systems.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 29,548 shares of Zoom Video, 12,500 shares of Veracyte, & 41,556 shares of Square.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Buys worth noting in this fund: 5,412 shares of Aerovironment & 17,685 shares of The 3D Printing ETF.
Check out all the buys here:
|FUND
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|27,345
|ARKG
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE INC
|17,900
|ARKG
|Buy
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
|29,144
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|402,747
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI INC
|398,229
|ARKG
|Buy
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC
|80,479
|ARKG
|Buy
|NVTA
|INVITAE CORP
|17,180
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|8,500
|ARKG
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|10,500
|ARKK
|Buy
|PD
|PAGERDUTY INC
|266,548
|ARKK
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|95,295
|ARKK
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|390,775
|ARKK
|Buy
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|164,151
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWOU
|2U INC
|236,100
|ARKK
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE INC
|20,221
|ARKK
|Buy
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|258,827
|ARKK
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|337,091
|ARKK
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|393,050
|ARKK
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|112,471
|ARKK
|Buy
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC
|197,942
|ARKK
|Buy
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|159,436
|ARKK
|Buy
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC
|327,400
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|184,199
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|30,000
|ARKQ
|Buy
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE INC
|93,085
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|519,643
|ARKQ
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|71,744
|ARKQ
|Buy
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS CORP
|178,457
|ARKQ
|Buy
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|36,738
|ARKQ
|Buy
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION INC
|81,980
|ARKW
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|29,548
|ARKW
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE INC
|12,500
|ARKW
|Buy
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|41,556
|ARKW
|Buy
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON INC
|72,878
|ARKX
|Buy
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|5,412
|ARKX
|Buy
|PRNT
|THE 3D PRINTING ETF
|17,685
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.