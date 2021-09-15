Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 9/15

Wednesday was a solid bounce back for the broad markets after a slow start, but one day does not make a trend. Markets will have to keep up to maintain investor confidence in the economic recovery. ARK funds followed suit and ended the day higher as well. ARKW performed the best out of the group, up 1.0%, while ARKX did the worst, up 0.4% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 612,400 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 192,600 shares of Caribou Bio, 24,054 shares of Regeneron, & 127,638 shares of Bristol-Myers.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 52,840 shares of NanoString Tech, 70,161 shares of Tesla, 53,161 shares of Trimble, & 240,500 shares of Nintendo.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few sales of note in this fund: 19,798 shares of Iridium Communications & 11,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 11,448 shares of Tesla & 206,806 shares of Lending Club.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: 43,042 shares of Iridium & 42,942 shares of Spirit Aerosystems.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 6,081 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 612,400 ARKG Sell CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC 192,600 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 24,054 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 43 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 127,638 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 446 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 52,840 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 70,161 ARKK Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 53,161 ARKK Sell EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 38,455 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 240,500 ARKQ Sell ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 5,247 ARKQ Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 19,798 ARKQ Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 1,800 ARKQ Sell NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 11,000 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 11,448 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 206,806 ARKX Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 598 ARKX Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 43,042 ARKX Sell SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC 42,942

