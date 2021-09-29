Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Roughly $265 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

Chris Lange
September 29, 2021 8:15 am

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, these funds sold roughly $265 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the prices of these funds were down around 4% on Tuesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 269,552 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 44,045 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 27,021 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $265 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up anywhere between 24% and 41% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 320,220
ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 97,947
ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 239,900
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 700
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 36,178
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 182,573
ARKK TSLA TESLA 269,552
ARKK SE SEA 198,375
ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 1,400
ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 20,023
ARKQ TSLA TESLA 44,045
ARKW TSLA TESLA 27,021
ARKW SNAP SNAP 68,883
ARKX GOOG ALPHABET 594
ARKX HEI HEICO 2,235


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Interest Rates Are Rising Fast: Buy These 5 Big Dividend-Paying Banks Now

Read more: Investing, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, TSLA, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 European Dividend Aristocrats Offer Huge Income and Growth Potential

The 6 Highest Yielding S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Are Outstanding Buys Now

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/23

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Biogen, Commscope,...