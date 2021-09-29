Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Roughly $265 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, these funds sold roughly $265 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the prices of these funds were down around 4% on Tuesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 269,552 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 44,045 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 27,021 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $265 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up anywhere between 24% and 41% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 320,220 ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 97,947 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 239,900 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 700 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 36,178 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 182,573 ARKK TSLA TESLA 269,552 ARKK SE SEA 198,375 ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 1,400 ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 20,023 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 44,045 ARKW TSLA TESLA 27,021 ARKW SNAP SNAP 68,883 ARKX GOOG ALPHABET 594 ARKX HEI HEICO 2,235



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

