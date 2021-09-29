Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Roughly $265 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, these funds sold roughly $265 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the prices of these funds were down around 4% on Tuesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 269,552 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 44,045 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 27,021 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $265 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up anywhere between 24% and 41% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Tuesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|320,220
|ARKG
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER
|97,947
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|239,900
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|700
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|36,178
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|182,573
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|269,552
|ARKK
|SE
|SEA
|198,375
|ARKQ
|GOOG
|ALPHABET
|1,400
|ARKQ
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
|20,023
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|44,045
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|27,021
|ARKW
|SNAP
|SNAP
|68,883
|ARKX
|GOOG
|ALPHABET
|594
|ARKX
|HEI
|HEICO
|2,235
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.