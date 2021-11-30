Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 11/30

Broad markets saw a sharp loss across the board as concerns regarding the Omicron variant and the Fed’s tapering policy are beginning to solidify. ARK Funds started out positive but quickly fell off as the day went on. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 0.5% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 2.6%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on November 30, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 48,909 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 11,695 shares of Codexis, 30,936 shares of Castle Bio, & 189,929 shares of Iovance Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 4,749 shares of Proto Labs, 23,856 shares of Tesla, 86,966 shares of Coinbase, & 325,987 shares of Unity Software.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: 11,744 shares of Farfetch, 9,394 shares of Zillow & 22,562 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 11,744 shares of Farfetch, 9,394 shares of Zillow, & 22,562 shares of Coinbase.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable sales in this fund: 3,677 shares of Iridium.

Check out all the sales here:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 32 ARKF Sell COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 48,909 ARKG Sell CDXS CODEXIS INC 11,695 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 30,936 ARKG Sell INCY INCYTE CORP 15,971 ARKG Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 189,929 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5,600 ARKK Sell Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 837 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS INC 4,749 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 23,856 ARKK Sell COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 86,966 ARKK Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 325,987 ARKQ Sell FTCH FARFETCH LTD 11,744 ARKQ Sell Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 9,394 ARKQ Sell COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 22,562 ARKQ Sell TSLA TESLA INC 6,178 ARKW Sell FTCH FARFETCH LTD 11,744 ARKW Sell Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 9,394 ARKW Sell COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 22,562 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 6,178 ARKX Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 3,677

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.