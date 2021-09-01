Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 9/1

The broad markets more or less traded sideways on Wednesday after a fairly positive start to the day. Separately, ARK funds posted solid gains across the board. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 1.5%, while ARKX did the worst, up 0.5% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on September 1, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 759,800 shares of Zhongan, Sell 1,069,600 shares of Yeahka, & Sell 1,717 shares of Alibaba.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 32,322 shares of Novartis, Sell 426,800 shares of Roche, Sell 21,200 shares of Cellectis, & Sell 682,519 shares of Seres Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 141,000 shares of Nintendo, Sell 138,335 shares of Nanostring Tech, & Sell 51,957 shares of Seres Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 1,079 shares of Exone, Sell 15,559 shares of NVIDIA, & Sell 1,376 shares of Alibaba.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: NO SALES

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 533 shares of Alibaba & Sell 1,043 shares of Alphabet.

Check out all the sells here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 759,800.00 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 1,069,600.00 ARKF Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 1,717.00 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 3,702.00 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 32,322.00 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 426,800.00 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 19,873.00 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 21,200.00 ARKG Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 682,519.00 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 141,000.00 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 138,335.00 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 51,957.00 ARKQ Sell XONE EXONE CO/THE 1,079.00 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 15,559.00 ARKQ Sell ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 2,054.00 ARKQ Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 1,376.00 ARKX Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 533.00 ARKX Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 1,043.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.