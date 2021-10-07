Thursday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Bank of America, BioNTech, Chipotle, Disney and More

Markets climbed higher on Thursday after lawmakers in Washington reached an agreement to extend the government’s debt ceiling, preventing a shutdown. Many were calling for a default on the debt by mid-October. With this crisis firmly in the rearview, each of the major averages were up at least 1% on the day as equities across the board were charging higher.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AT&T, Alibaba, Box, Citrix, Five Below, Nio and more.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Cowen reiterated an Outperform rating but cut the price target to $4,300. Shares were trading at around $3,304 on Thursday, and the analysts’ consensus target is $4,151.96.

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC): Wolfe Research downgrade3d to a Peer Perform rating from Outperform. Shares were trading near $44 on Wednesday, and the consensus price target is $44.13.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX): Jefferies initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a $230 price target. Shares were last seen trading around $246. They have a consensus price target of $335.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG): Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $2,180 from $1,800. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $1,172.29 to $1,958.55, while the current share price is near $1,846.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP): Jefferies resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $132 price target. The consensus price target is $134.59, and the share price is roughly $113.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE): Jefferies downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy and slashed the price target to $50 from $100. Shares were last seen trading near $45 apiece. The consensus price target is $81.37.

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS): JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $230 from $220. The 52-week trading range is $117.23 to $203.02, and the share price is near $178.

