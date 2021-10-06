Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly a Million Shares of Skillz

Chris Lange
October 6, 2021 8:05 am

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly a million shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares on Tuesday, as the price of this ETF traded up around 1% in the day’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 952,252 shares of Skillz. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 15% over the past 52 weeks.

Here’s a look at all the other sales across ARK Invest funds:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 4689JP Z HOLDINGS 2,431,491
ARKF SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL 43,349
ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 57,830
ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 40,413
ARKG SMFR SEMA4 2,453
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 23,802
ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 8,800
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 19,128
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 44,700
ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 952,252
ARKQ BYDDY BYD 26,237
ARKW SE SEA 16,517
ARKW PYPL PAYPAL 43,209
ARKX HOFP THALES 66,347


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

