Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly a Million Shares of Skillz

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly a million shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares on Tuesday, as the price of this ETF traded up around 1% in the day’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 952,252 shares of Skillz. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 15% over the past 52 weeks.
Here’s a look at all the other sales across ARK Invest funds:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|4689JP
|Z HOLDINGS
|2,431,491
|ARKF
|SI
|SILVERGATE CAPITAL
|43,349
|ARKF
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES
|57,830
|ARKG
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|40,413
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4
|2,453
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|23,802
|ARKG
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER
|8,800
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|19,128
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|44,700
|ARKK
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|952,252
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD
|26,237
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|16,517
|ARKW
|PYPL
|PAYPAL
|43,209
|ARKX
|HOFP
|THALES
|66,347
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.