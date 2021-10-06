Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly a Million Shares of Skillz

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly a million shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares on Tuesday, as the price of this ETF traded up around 1% in the day’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 952,252 shares of Skillz. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 15% over the past 52 weeks.

Here’s a look at all the other sales across ARK Invest funds:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 4689JP Z HOLDINGS 2,431,491 ARKF SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL 43,349 ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 57,830 ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 40,413 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 2,453 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 23,802 ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 8,800 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 19,128 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 44,700 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 952,252 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 26,237 ARKW SE SEA 16,517 ARKW PYPL PAYPAL 43,209 ARKX HOFP THALES 66,347



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

