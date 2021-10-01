Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 9/30

September broke the seven-month winning streak for the S&P 500, with the index posting a monthly decline of 4.8%. While the broad markets were lower, ARK Invest funds trended lower for the month as well. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 1.2%, while ARKX did the worst, down 1.0% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on September 30, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 51,030 shares of Cellectis, 47,390 shares of Codexis and 218,155 shares of Sema4.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 15,704 shares of Skillz, 16,083 shares of Teradyne, 133,767 shares of Nanostring Technology and 254,687 shares of Nintendo.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few sales of note in this fund: 32,594 shares of NXP Semiconductors.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 26,438 shares of LendingClub, 30,099 shares of Snap and 20,645 shares of Etsy.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 612 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 51,030 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 27,917 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 47,390 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 15,073 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 218,155 ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 47,291 ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 121,108 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 15,704 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 7,407 ARKK TER TERADYNE 16,083 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 133,767 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 254,687 ARKK SE SEA 80,800 ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 32,594 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 26,438 ARKW SNAP SNAP 30,099 ARKW ETSY ETSY 20,645

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

