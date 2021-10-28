Thursday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: eBay, Hilton, McDonald's and More

Big tech continued its rally into Thursday, and the markets came with it, even withstanding disappointing gross domestic product numbers. According to the report, GDP rose 2.0%, which was weaker than analysts expected, but a strong earnings season seems to prove investors aren’t worried. Big names like Microsoft, Google and more have shirked concerns, and they appear to be driving the market.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Avis Budget, Salesforce.com, Teva Pharmaceutical and more.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT): UBS reiterated a Neutral rating but raised the price target to $112 from $109. Citigroup reiterated a Buy rating and raised the target price to $126 from $120. Cowen reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $110 to $125. The 52-week range is $31.21 to $106.93, and the share price is roughly $104.80.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY): Stifel reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $80 from $78. BofA Securities reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its target to $79 from $77. Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its $81 price target to $82. Shares were trading near $72 on Thursday, and the consensus price target is $74.28.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT): Raymond James reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the $148 price target to $160. BMO reiterated a Market Perform rating and lifted the price target to $144 from $135. Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and raised the target price to $169 from $159. Shares were trading near $148 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $141.28.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD): Guggenheim reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $275 from $270. Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating and raised its target to $268 from $265. Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating and raised the $270 price target to $280. The 52-week trading range is $202.73 to $249.95, and the share price is near $245.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC): Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating, but it cut the price target to $183 from $291. Needham reiterated a Buy rating and lowered its price target to $170 from $205. Citigroup reiterated a Buy rating and cut its $225 price target to $190. Shares were trading around $152, in a 52-week range of $120.67 to $308.00.

Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE: VMC): Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $43 price target. The 52-week trading range is $131.36 to $194.17, and the share price is near $207.61.



