Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.2 Million More Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
October 28, 2021 7:35 am

A day after ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly $25 million worth of shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), some of these funds added over 1.2 million more shares altogether on Wednesday. This as prices of these ETFs retreated around 1% in Wednesday’s session, though these funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 192,038 shares of Robinhood, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) added 1,728,431 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 320,211 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would value these purchases at roughly $79.4 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The funds are up between 22% and 31% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 192,038
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 5,637
ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 41,990
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 22,150
ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 24,400
ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 15,089
ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 83,000
ARKG ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS 52,127
ARKK TWTR TWITTER 782,732
ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 53,340
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 522,914
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 41,900
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 1,728,431
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 47,400
ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 444,136
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 73,343
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 800
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 48,756
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 725,791
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 320,211
ARKW TWTR TWITTER 324,491
ARKX ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 978,056
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 71,105

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
6 Stocks Make Up 24% of the S&P 500. If They Ever Crack, the Party’s Over.

Read more: Investing, ARKF, ARKK, ARKW, HOOD, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Buy-Rated Blue Chips Are Raising Their Dividends This Week

5 Dividend Aristocrats Stocks Have Raised Their Dividends for Almost 60 Years

5 Top Analyst Favorite Stock Picks to Buy Come With Big Dividends

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Boeing, Freeport-McMoRan, Intel,...