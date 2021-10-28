Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.2 Million More Shares of Robinhood

A day after ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly $25 million worth of shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), some of these funds added over 1.2 million more shares altogether on Wednesday. This as prices of these ETFs retreated around 1% in Wednesday’s session, though these funds are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 192,038 shares of Robinhood, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) added 1,728,431 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 320,211 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would value these purchases at roughly $79.4 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The funds are up between 22% and 31% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|192,038
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|5,637
|ARKF
|PAGS
|PAGSEGURO DIGITAL
|41,990
|ARKG
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS
|22,150
|ARKG
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|24,400
|ARKG
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|15,089
|ARKG
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|83,000
|ARKG
|ARCT
|ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS
|52,127
|ARKK
|TWTR
|782,732
|ARKK
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|53,340
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|522,914
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|41,900
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|1,728,431
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|47,400
|ARKQ
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION
|444,136
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|73,343
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|800
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|48,756
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|725,791
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|320,211
|ARKW
|TWTR
|324,491
|ARKX
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|978,056
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|71,105
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.