Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.2 Million More Shares of Robinhood

A day after ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly $25 million worth of shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), some of these funds added over 1.2 million more shares altogether on Wednesday. This as prices of these ETFs retreated around 1% in Wednesday’s session, though these funds are up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 192,038 shares of Robinhood, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) added 1,728,431 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 320,211 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would value these purchases at roughly $79.4 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The funds are up between 22% and 31% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 192,038 ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 5,637 ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 41,990 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 22,150 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 24,400 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 15,089 ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 83,000 ARKG ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS 52,127 ARKK TWTR TWITTER 782,732 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 53,340 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 522,914 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 41,900 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 1,728,431 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 47,400 ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 444,136 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 73,343 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 800 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 48,756 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 725,791 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 320,211 ARKW TWTR TWITTER 324,491 ARKX ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 978,056 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 71,105

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

