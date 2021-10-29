Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Decker's Outdoors, eBay, KLA, McDonald's, ServiceNow, Starbucks, Yum! Brands and More

The futures were down across the board Friday, as we get set to finish another strong week that was punctuated by outstanding earnings by some of the big technology companies and some additional blue chip giants, like Ford and Caterpillar. Thursday’s strong risk off rally carried all the indexes higher, with the Nasdaq posting yet another all-time high.

The “buy the dip” crowd was back in full effect, as investors used the late Wednesday weakness to power stocks higher. After a big rally, the Treasury market caught sellers across the curve on Thursday, though yields are still substantially lower than last summer.

Despite the continued market strength, top strategists across Wall Street remain focused on continued rising interest rates, the quantitative easing tapering due to begin next month, big increases in energy costs, ongoing supply chain issues and stagflation worries. Toss in the debt ceiling issue (which is on hold for now but will return in December) and the ongoing China worries, and the cauldron continues to simmer.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.



These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: ACEL): This company is expected to show 125% topline growth this year and reports earnings early next week, says Zacks, which selected it as the Bull of the Day. Shares last closed at $11.98 and have a consensus price target of $15.63, which would be a 52-week high.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Goldman Sachs remains positive on the stock despite the company posting some very disappointing results on Thursday. The analyst kept a Buy rating and have a $4,250 price objective. The consensus target price is $4,145.46. The stock closed Thursday at $3,446.57 but was down close to 5% in Friday’s premarket.

