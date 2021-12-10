Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 12/10

Markets bounced back from the pullback on Thursday, but overall the week has been fairly productive. Despite the broad recovery, ARK Funds took another hit and were down across the board. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with a 0.6% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 2.0%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on December 10, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO TRADES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable trades in this fund: Buy 17,400 shares of 908 Devices, Buy 96,903 shares of Invitae, Buy 82,963 sahres of Quantum-Si, & Sell 9,477 shares of Regeneron.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 80,627 shares of Stratasys, Buy 122,940 shares of PagerDuty, Buy 308,263 shares of UiPath, Buy 20,569 shares of Intellia, Buy 18,000 sahres of Materialise, & Sell 25,377 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 19,200 shares of AeroVironment, Buy 27,621 shares of Blade Air Mobility, & Sell 2,968 shares of Tesla.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: NO TRADES

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in this fund: NO TRADES

Check out all the tradees here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 17,400 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 96,903 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 82,963 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 9,477 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 80,627 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 122,940 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 308,263 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 20,569 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 18,000 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 25,377 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 19,200 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 27,621 ARKQ Sell TSLA TESLA INC 2,968

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.