Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 1/31

Markets continued their bounce on Monday with the Nasdaq seeing massive gains among tech stocks. ARK Funds perhaps had their best day ever across the board. ARKK performed the best out of the group, with a 9.5% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 3.7%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on January 31, 2022.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 414,839 shares of Tencent, 23,746 shares of PayPal, 944,946 shares of Palantir, & 51,746 shares of Etsy.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 45,574 shares of Takeda Pharma, 1,469,960 shares of Palantir, 51,642 sahres of Evogene, & 28,538 shares of Cellectis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 7,482,277 shares of Skillz, 189,796 shares of Iridium Communications, 80,005 shares of Editas, & 156,410 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in the fund: 14,632 shares of Iridium Communications, 8,317 shares of Lockheed Martin, & 275,334 shares of Palantir.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 34,338 shares of Etsy, 27,912 shares of Okta, 447,507 share of Palantir, & 3,650,486 shares of Skillz.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. A notable sale in this fund: 1,687 shares of Iridium Communications & 63,996 shares of Palantir.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 414,839 ARKF Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 23,746 ARKF Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 944,946 ARKF Sell ETSY ETSY INC 51,746 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 45,574 ARKG Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,469,960 ARKG Sell EVGN EVOGENE LTD 51,642 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 28,538 ARKG Sell AQB AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC 20,134 ARKK Sell SKLZ SKILLZ INC 7,482,277 ARKK Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 189,796 ARKK Sell EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 80,005 ARKK Sell DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 156,410 ARKQ Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 14,632 ARKQ Sell LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 8,317 ARKQ Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 275,334 ARKW Sell ETSY ETSY INC 34,338 ARKW Sell OKTA OKTA INC 27,912 ARKW Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 447,507 ARKW Sell SKLZ SKILLZ INC 3,650,486 ARKX Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 1,687 ARKX Sell LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 4,817 ARKX Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 63,996

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.