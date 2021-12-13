Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Roughly $29 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Friday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $29 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down around 1% on the day. Note though that these funds are somewhat mixed in terms of their performance over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 25,377 shares of Tesla, and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) parted with 2,968 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $28.8 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is down 22% in the past year, and the other is actually up closer to 12%.
Check out all the ARK Invest trades for Friday as well:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|17,400
|ARKG
|Buy
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|96,903
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|82,963
|ARKG
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|9,477
|ARKK
|Buy
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|80,627
|ARKK
|Buy
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|122,940
|ARKK
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH
|308,263
|ARKK
|Buy
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|20,569
|ARKK
|Buy
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|18,000
|ARKK
|Sell
|TSLA
|TESLA
|25,377
|ARKQ
|Buy
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|19,200
|ARKQ
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|27,621
|ARKQ
|Sell
|TSLA
|TESLA
|2,968
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.