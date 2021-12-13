Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Roughly $29 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

Chris Lange
December 13, 2021 10:10 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Friday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $29 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down around 1% on the day. Note though that these funds are somewhat mixed in terms of their performance over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 25,377 shares of Tesla, and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) parted with 2,968 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $28.8 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is down 22% in the past year, and the other is actually up closer to 12%.

Check out all the ARK Invest trades for Friday as well:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES 17,400
ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE 96,903
ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI 82,963
ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 9,477
ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS 80,627
ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY 122,940
ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH 308,263
ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 20,569
ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE 18,000
ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA 25,377
ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 19,200
ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 27,621
ARKQ Sell TSLA TESLA 2,968

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

