Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/15

Markets, despite having a positive start to the day, ended on a negative note but the drop was not that significant. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.3% gain on the day, while ARKG did the worst, dropping 2.3%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 15, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 214,059 shares of DraftKings, 17,600 shares of Twilio, 296,385 shares of Robinhood, & 87,242 shares of Toast.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 115,300 shares of Quantum-Si, 108,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare, & 824,841 shares of Butterfly Network.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 118,996 shares of 2U, 112,914 shares of Intellia Therapeutics, & 27,228 shares of Materialise.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 304,243 shares of Archer Aviation, 33,680 shares of Velo3d, 91,200 shares of TuSimple, & 163,115 shares of Proto Labs.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 30,800 shares of Zoom Video, 119,677 shares of Splunk, & 86,340 shares of Walt Disney.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 43,040 shares of 3D Systems & 27,381 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 214,059 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 17,600 ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 87,242 ARKF Buy PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD 47,218 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 296,385 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 115,300 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 108,326 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 43,580 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 824,841 ARKG Buy ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 114,528 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 159,698 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 63,300 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 118,996 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 112,914 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 27,228 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 32,531 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 304,243 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 33,680 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 91,200 ARKQ Buy PRLB PROTO LABS INC 163,115 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 30,800 ARKW Buy SPLK SPLUNK INC 119,677 ARKW Buy DIS WALT DISNEY CO/THE 86,340 ARKX Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 43,040 ARKX Buy GRMN GARMIN LTD 7,820 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 27,381

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.