Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 12/3

The broad markets turned much lower to close out the week and it was especially felt in the tech sector. ARK Funds saw another incredibly bad day. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.0% loss on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 5.5%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on December 3, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 106,968 shares of DocuSign.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 118,975 shares of Somalogic, 74,968 shares of Quantum-Si, & 894,856 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 176,298 shares of Zoom Video, 75,800 shares of Trimble, & 461,662 shares of DocuSign.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 44,900 shares of Stratasys, 43,500 shares of Blade Air Mobility, & 48,100 shares of Archer Aviation.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 46,206 shares of Unity Software, 26,311 shares of Twilio, & 46,900 shares of Roblox.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 106,968 ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 6 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 118,975 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 74,968 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 39,800 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 894,856 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 176,298 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 43,000 ARKK Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 75,800 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 52,700 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 42,598 ARKK Buy DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 461,662 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 784,600 ARKQ Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 44,900 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 22,945 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 43,500 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 48,100 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 46,206 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 26,311 ARKW Buy SPLK SPLUNK INC 53,700 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 46,900 ARKW Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 42,100 ARKW Buy DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 178,334 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 63,915 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 46,813

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.